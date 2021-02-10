Cork scores 23 to carry Western Carolina past VMI 74-72

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Xavier Cork had a career-high 23 points as Western Carolina edged VMI 74-72 on Wednesday night.

The game was tied at 66 with 1:32 to play. Mason Faulkner scored six of Western Carolina’s last eight points to give the Catamounts a 74-69 lead. Jake Stephens hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for VMI.

Faulkner had 19 points and six rebounds. Cory Hightower added 13 points and seven rebounds for Western Carolina (9-11, 2-9 Southern Conference).

Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points for the Keydets (10-10, 5-6). Stephens added 17 points and four assists. Greg Parham had 12 points. Sean Conway had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Catamounts evened the season series against the Keydets with the win. VMI defeated Western Carolina 87-61 on Jan. 27.

