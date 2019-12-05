Corcoran carries FIU past Florida Gulf Coast 71-53

MIAMI (AP)Cameron Corcoran had 15 points as Florida International beat Florida Gulf Coast 71-53 on Wednesday night.

Corcoran shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Osasumwen Osaghae had 14 points for Florida International (6-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Trejon Jacob added 11 points.

Zach Scott had 13 points for the Eagles (2-9), whose losing streak reached four games.

Florida International plays Kennesaw State on the road on Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast matches up against Robert Morris at home on Saturday.

