Coppin St. tops Md.-Eastern Shore 63-60 in finale

NCAA Basketball
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Brendan Medley-Bacon scored a career-high 20 points with 13 rebounds and Coppin State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 63-60 on Thursday night in a regular-season finale.

Kamar McKnight scored 17 points and made four steals for the Eagles (11-20, 7-9) who entered the game seventh in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings. Koby Thomas had seven points and nine rebounds and Ibn Williams had six boards.

Ahmad Frost had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (5-26, 4-12), who lost their fifth straight. DaShawn Phillip had 13 points and Canaan Bartley had 11 with five rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Coppin State defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 68-67 on Feb. 10.

