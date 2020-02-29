Cooks scores 27 in NJIT’s 76-55 win over Kennesaw State

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Zach Cooks had 27 points as NJIT rolled past Kennesaw State 76-55 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

San Antonio Brinson had 17 points for NJIT (9-20, 6-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Reilly Walsh added 11 points and seven rebounds. Levar Williams had 10 points. Souleymane Diakite tied a career high with six blocks plus nine points and 11 rebounds.

Bryson Lockley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (1-28, 0-16), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.

The Highlanders also defeated Kennesaw State 66-48 on Jan. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.