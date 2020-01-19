Closings
Cooks scores 19 to lift NJIT past Kennesaw State 66-48

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Zach Cooks had 19 points and six rebounds as NJIT beat Kennesaw State 66-48 on Saturday.

San Antonio Brinson had 13 points for NJIT (6-12, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Diego Willis added 11 points. Souleymane Diakite had eight rebounds.

Jamie Lewis had 14 points for the Owls (1-17, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.

NJIT takes on Stetson on the road on Thursday. Kennesaw State takes on North Alabama at home on Thursday.

