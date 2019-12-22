Cooks, Diakite lead NJIT past D-III Kean 74-46

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Zach Cooks scored 20 points, his 11th 20-point game in 12 outings, as NJIT snapped its seven-game losing streak, routing Division III Kean 74-46 on Sunday.

Souleymane Diakite recorded a second-straight double-double with 13 points, 18 rebounds – both career highs. Diakite also had four blocks. Reilly Walsh added 14 points and seven rebounds for NJIT (3-9).

Kean’s 26.7 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a NJIT opponent this season.

Kendall Blount had 11 points for the Cougars. Jah’mir Miller added three blocks. Jared Latane had six rebounds.

NJIT faces UConn on the road next Sunday.

