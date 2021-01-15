Cook carries North Dakota St. past North Dakota 62-45

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Jarius Cook posted 13 points as North Dakota State beat North Dakota 62-45 on Friday night.

Grant Nelson had 13 points and three blocks for North Dakota State (7-6, 7-1 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Rocky Kreuser added 11 points. Tyree Eady had 10 points.

Sam Griesel, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Bison, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

After North Dakota State outscored North Dakota 33-16 in the first half, both teams scored 29 in the second as the road team clinched the victory. The Fighting Hawks’ 16 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Filip Rebraca had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (3-11, 3-5). Bentiu Panoam added 12 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 53-52 on Dec. 12.

