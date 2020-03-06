Community college hoops tourney suspended by virus concerns

EVERETT, Wash. (AP)The Northwest Athletic Conference community college women’s basketball tournament was suspended Thursday after the host school was shut down because of coronavirus concerns.

The tournament was in its third game of the day between North Idaho College and Lower Columbia when it was announced that Everett Community College, the host school, was being closed through the weekend.

saying a student at the college had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 16-team women’s tournament started Thursday and the men’s tournament was scheduled to begin Saturday. Tournament officials said it would have details later on rescheduling the tournament.

