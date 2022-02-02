If Colorado is to score a season sweep of Oregon, the Buffaloes will have to do so without coach Tad Boyle.

When the teams meet for the second time in 10 days Thursday night in Boulder, Colo., Boyle won’t be there. Sidelined by COVID-19, he will turn the team over to assistant coach Mike Rohn.

“While I’m disappointed I can’t be on the court with our team, I have full confidence in our coaching staff and know that coach Rohn will have our team ready to play on Thursday,” Boyle said.

Boyle’s positive test was announced Tuesday, two days after the Buffs (13-8, 5-6 Pac-12 Conference) lost 70-43 at Washington State. Colorado played without starters Elijah Parquet (undisclosed injury) and Tristan da Silva (illness), but they committed 16 turnovers that led to 26 points and trailed by as many as 35 points late in the game.

The performance didn’t sit well with Boyle.

“This was an embarrassing performance by our basketball team,” he said. “It falls on me. I’m the head coach. I’ve been here for almost 12 years as the head coach, and I’ve not experienced that kind of loss like we experienced tonight.”

While the Buffs figure to play with some fire after their most recent outing, Oregon (13-7, 6-3) also should bring some incentive. The Ducks want to avenge an 82-78 loss to Colorado on Jan. 25.

“This is bigger than us,” Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. said. “This is for (coach Dana) Altman and the program.”

The Ducks at least got the bad taste from their first matchup with the Buffs out of their mouths Saturday night by dumping Oregon State 78-56 in Eugene, enabling them to sweep their in-state rivals.

Jacob Young led a balanced Oregon effort with 17 points, four rebounds and four steals. Will Richardson hit three 3-pointers and contributed 15 points.

Colorado leads the all-time series 14-10, including a 10-0 mark at home.

The Ducks are winless in eight visits to Boulder during Altman’s 12-year tenure.

“They’re a very good home team,” Altman told reporters. “Their record over the years has been very good at their place. We’re going to have to play very, very well on Thursday night.”

–Field Level Media