Colgate wins 9th straight home game, tops Bucknell 80-65

NCAA Basketball
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Jordan Burns had 23 points as Colgate won its ninth straight home game, defeating Bucknell 80-65 on Monday night.

Will Rayman had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Colgate (15-5, 6-1 Patriot League). Tucker Richardson added 16 points and Nelly Cummings had 14 .

Andrew Funk had 16 points for the Bison (8-12, 4-3). John Meeks added 11 points. Avi Toomer had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Colgate plays American on the road on Saturday. Bucknell plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Saturday.

