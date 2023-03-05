HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Oliver Lynch-Daniels had 21 points in Colgate’s 91-74 win against Army on Sunday in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals.

Lynch-Daniels shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (25-8), who will host the championship game on Wednesday night.

Ryan Moffatt added 20 points while shooting 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Keegan Records shot 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks. The Raiders picked up their sixth straight win.

Jalen Rucker led the Black Knights (17-16) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and seven assists. Coleton Benson added 24 points and four assists for Army. In addition, Chris Mann had eight points.

—The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.