Coleman scores 27, A&M opens with 64-46 win over N. Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Henry Coleman III scored 27 points and Texas A&M pulled away down the stretch to defeat North Florida 64-46 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Williams added 11 points for the Aggies, who had a hard time getting on track against the Ospreys (0-2), who lost at Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Coleman, a transfer from Duke, slammed one down a minute before the end of the first half and Ethan Henderson made a fastbreak layup at the buzzer to give Texas A&M a 36-32 lead at the break.

The Aggies never trailed in the second half but were only up 45-41 after Jadyn Parker and Josh Berenbaum scored at the rim.

From there the Aggies took charge, starting with Coleman hitting three of four free throws to start a 7-0 run than continued as a 19-5 game-closing surge. Williams, the Mountain West Conference freshman of the year at Wyoming, had a 3-pointer and fastbreak dunk during the run.

North Florida hit just 2 of its last 11 shots and shot 24% in the second half, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range. The Ospreys also finished with 29 turnovers the Aggies turned into 29 points.

Carter Hendricksen led North Florida with 14 points.

