ORONO, Maine (AP)Miles Coleman’s 22 points helped NJIT defeat Maine 91-83 in overtime on Sunday.

Coleman added six rebounds for the Highlanders (4-11, 1-1 America East Conference). Mekhi Gray added 16 points while going 8 of 12 from the field, and he also had five rebounds. Kjell de Graaf shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Black Bears (6-9, 0-2) were led by Gedi Juozapaitis, who posted 26 points. Kellen Tynes added 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for Maine. In addition, Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish – who made a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left in regulation to make it 77-all and force OT – finished with 16 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. NJIT hosts Binghamton while Maine hosts New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.