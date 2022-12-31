LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Josh Cohen scored 18 points, including the winning free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining, as Saint Francis (Pa.) beat Stonehill 73-72 on Saturday night.

Cohen added nine rebounds for the Red Flash (5-10, 2-0 Northeast). Landon Moore scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Maxwell Land shot 5 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Isaiah Burnett led the way for the Skyhawks (5-11, 1-1) with 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Andrew Sims added 18 points for Stonehill. In addition, Max Zegarowski had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.