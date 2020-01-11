Coastal Carolina, Jones down UT Arlington 82-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Tommy Burton and Devante Jones each scored 18 points and Coastal Carolina held off UT Arlington for an 82-77 win on Saturday.

Jones broke a 62-all tied with a jump shot, and his 3-pointer with 6:15 left gave the Coastal Carolina (10-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) the lead for good.

Issac Hippolyte made a pair of foul shots for 76-68 lead with 90 seconds left. UT Arlington got a pair of foul shots from Jordan Phillips and David Azore to close within 76-74, but Jones made all six of his foul shots in the last 25 seconds to end it.

Hippolyte scored 14 points, Tyrell Gumbs-Frater 12 and Keishawn Brewton 11. Coastal Carolina finished 24 of 30 (80%) from the foul line.

Azore scored 26 points, Phillips 13 and Brian Warren 11 for the Mavericks (6-12, 2-5).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.