Like many teams, Clemson is a different team when playing at home.

The Tigers are 8-2 this season at Littlejohn Coliseum, and coach Brad Brownell is counting on the home court being an advantage once again this week as Clemson (12-10, 4-7 ACC) plays host to North Carolina, No. 7 Duke and Notre Dame in a five-day stretch. The Tar Heels are the first to visit Tuesday evening.

“This is obviously very challenging,” Brownell said. “You’ve got the first two teams — Duke and Carolina — are big strong, physical teams, but all three are three of the best teams in our league.

“It’s mostly (about) trying to have enough energy so you can empty your tank on gameday.”

After starting his coaching career at Clemson by losing 11 of his first 12 games against the Tar Heels, Brownell has guided the Tigers to consecutive victories against North Carolina (16-7, 8-4), including a 79-76 overtime victory two seasons ago that snapped Clemson’s 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Clemson won again last season at Littlejohn Coliseum, 63-50.

“We’ve won a couple of close games against them here recently,” Brownell said. “We just have to compete at a really high level. They’re playing a little differently, but they’re still fast, still rebound and still have a very talented lineup. We’ve got to worry as much about ourselves as we do North Carolina. Our team has been a little inconsistent at times.”

Clemson also is dealing with the loss of starting forward Hunter Tyson, who may be done for the season after suffering a broken clavicle in the Tigers’ win against Florida State last week. Tyson was averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

PJ Hall, Clemson’s leading scorer and one of the most improved players in the ACC, also has been limited in recent games with a sore foot but is expected to play.

Both teams enter Tuesday’s game off defeats. Clemson lost by five points at Georgia Tech on Saturday while the Tar Heels lost by 20 points at Duke.

“We play a really good Clemson team on the road so our focus needs to be on learning from the mistakes that we made Saturday against Duke,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said.

Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels’ leading scorer this season at 14.3 points per game, was held without a field goal for the only time last season in the loss at Clemson. North Carolina also had 17 turnovers and had a season-low seven offensive rebounds in that defeat.

