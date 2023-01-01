SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Donovan Clay had 15 points in Missouri State’s 52-49 win against Drake on Sunday.

Clay also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Bears (7-7, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendle Moore scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Chance Moore shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-2) were led in scoring by Tucker DeVries, who finished with 20 points. D.J. Wilkins added 11 points for Drake. In addition, Roman Penn finished with six points, eight assists and three steals.

Missouri State went into halftime leading Drake 30-23. Dalen Ridgnal scored eight points in the half. Missouri State pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 44-38 with 7:11 remaining in the half. Clay scored nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Missouri State hosts Evansville while Drake visits Southern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.