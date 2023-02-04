CHICAGO (AP)Steven Clay led UIC past Evansville on Saturday with 17 points off of the bench in a 70-61 win.

Clay also had five rebounds for the Flames (10-15, 2-12 Missouri Valley Conference). Jace Carter scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Trevante Anderson was 5 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds. The victory broke a 10-game slide for the Flames.

Kenny Strawbridge finished with 20 points and two steals for the Purple Aces (4-21, 0-14). Evansville also got 10 points from Marvin Coleman. Antoine Smith Jr. also had 10 points. The loss is the 12th straight for the Purple Aces.

Clay scored 10 points in the first half and UIC went into the break trailing 30-29. UIC turned a three-point second-half advantage into an 11-point lead with an 8-0 run to make it 48-37 with 10:36 left in the half. Anderson scored 11 second-half points in the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UIC visits Southern Illinois while Evansville hosts Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.