SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Donovan Clay scored 19 points to help Missouri State defeat Murray State 84-69 on Tuesday night.

Clay added eight rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks for the Bears (15-14, 11-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Alston Mason added 18 points while going 7 of 12 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Kendle Moore was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 10 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Racers (15-14, 10-9) were led by Rob Perry, who posted 20 points, four assists and two steals. Jacobi Wood added 16 points for Murray State. In addition, Quincy Anderson had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.