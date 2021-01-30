Clarke carries Sacred Heart past Mount St. Mary’s 61-58

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Aaron Clarke scored 16 points off the bench, including two free throws with a second left, preserving Sacred Heart’s 61-58 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Bryce Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart (6-5, 6-4 Northeast Conference). Tyler Thomas added six rebounds. Clarke scored 14 in the second half and made all six free throw attempts.

Nana Opoku had 19 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Mountaineers (5-7, 4-4). Damian Chong Qui added nine points, eight rebounds and six assists. Malik Jefferson had 11 rebounds. Chong Qui was 1 of 5 from distance and 4 of 18 overall.

Chong Qui hit a 3-pointer that pulled Mount St. Mary’s to 57-56 with 41.1 seconds left and, after two other Clark free throws, Opoku tipped in a missed 3 to again cut the gap to one, 59-58 with 3.2 seconds on the clock.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com