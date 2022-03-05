INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa pulled away from Nebraska for an 83-66 win in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament. The second-seeded Hawkeyes, who have won five straight, face No. 14 Indiana, the fifth seed, in Sunday’s championship game. Monika Czinano added 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who shot a blistering 67% in the second half. Kate Martin had 11 rebounds. Isabelle Bourne scored 16 points to lead the Cornhuskers (24-8), who had won five straight. Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 15 points each.