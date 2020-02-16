Clark guides Albany to 66-60 victory over Maine

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ORONO, Maine (AP)Ahmad Clark finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Albany held off Maine 66-60 on Sunday.

Clark sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and all five of his free throws for the Great Danes (14-12, 7-4 America East Conference). Trey Hutcheson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Sergio El Darwich totaled 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Black Bears (7-19, 3-9). Andrew Fleming, Nedeljko Prijovic and Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish all scored 10 points. Fleming added seven rebounds.

Albany shot 45% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range (12 of 35) and made 8 of 9 free throws. Maine shot 35% overall, 27% from distance (8 of 30) and made 8 of 12 foul shots.

The Great Danes swept the season series after posting a 76-70 win over the Black Bears in the first meeting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.