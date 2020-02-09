Clark, Flowers lead LIU past Merrimack 67-64 in OT

NEW YORK (AP)Ty Flowers and Raiquan Clark combined to score 45 points in a record-setting performance and Long Island University snapped Merrimack’s nine-game win streak with a 67-64 overtime win on Saturday.

Clark finished with 20 points and his soft bank shot with 4:46 remaining broke a 58-58 tie and lifted Clark from walkon to LIU’s all-time leading scorer with 1,874 points. Clark scored the first points in OT, and added a free-throw for a three-point lead with four seconds left.

Flowers led with 25 points and pulled down 27 rebounds, which broke a 37-year old Northeast Conference single-game rebounding record.

Flowers’ 27 boards is most in the nation this season and surpassed – 37 years to the day – the previous record of 26 established by LIU’s Carey Scurry.

Ousmane Ndim had three blocks for Long Island University (11-13, 6-5), which lost to Merrimack a week earlier.

Jaleel Lord had 17 points for the Warriors (16-9, 10-2), whose nine-game win streak came to an end. Juvaris Hayes added 13 points and six assists. Idris Joyner had 10 points.

Saturday’s win was also No. 200 for coach Derek Kellogg.

Long Island University faces Central Connecticut on the road on Thursday. Merrimack plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Thursday.

