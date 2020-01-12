Closings
Christon, Grambling add to Southern's woes in 61-56 win

NCAA Basketball
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Cameron Christon posted 13 points as Grambling State edged past Southern 61-56 on Saturday.

DeVante Jackson had 13 points for Grambling State (9-7, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Anthony Gaston added 11 points. Travon Bunch had nine rebounds for the visiting team.

The Tigers were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at halftime trailing 40-29. But the visitors mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow 5-point victory. The Jaguars’ 16 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Brendon Brooks had 14 points for the Jaguars (3-13, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Ahsante Shivers added 12 points. Amel Kuljuhovic had 11 points.

Grambling State plays Alcorn State on the road on Monday. Southern faces Jackson State at home on Monday.

