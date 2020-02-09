Childs scores 32 to lift BYU past San Francisco 90-76

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (AP)Yoeli Childs had a season-high 32 points as BYU topped San Francisco 90-76 on Saturday night.

TJ Haws had 13 points and seven assists for BYU (19-7, 8-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jake Toolson added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Jimbo Lull had 22 points for the Dons (16-10, 5-6). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Jordan Ratinho had 12 points.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Dons with the win. San Francisco defeated BYU 83-82 on Jan. 25. BYU plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Thursday. San Francisco plays Santa Clara on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.