Childs scores 28 to lift BYU past Weber St. 91-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (AP)Yoeli Childs had 28 points as Brigham Young easily defeated Weber State 91-61 on Saturday night.

Childs hit 11 of 13 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Alex Barcello had 18 points for BYU (10-4), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Connor Harding added 11 points. Dalton Nixon had 11 points for the hosts.

BYU posted a season-high 25 assists.

Jerrick Harding had 27 points for the Wildcats (4-7). Kham Davis led the team with eight rebounds.

Cody John, who was second on the Wildcats in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Brigham Young matches up against Oral Roberts at home next Saturday. Weber State plays Eastern Washington at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.