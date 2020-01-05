Cheeseman’s 17 points helps UMES past Howard 78-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)AJ Cheeseman had 17 points off the bench to lead Maryland Eastern Shore to a 78-66 win over Howard on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Conference opener for both teams.

Ty Gibson had 14 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (2-14), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Da’Shawn Phillip, whose seven points per game entering the contest was second on the Hawks, shot just 14% (1 of 7).

Maryland Eastern Shore scored 42 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Charles Williams had 21 points and six rebounds for the Bison (2-13). Khalil Robinson added 18 points. Wayne Bristol Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Maryland Eastern Shore matches up against NC A&T at home next Saturday. Howard faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.