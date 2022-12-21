MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Enoch Cheeks had 23 points in Robert Morris’ 77-66 victory against Saint Francis (PA) on Wednesday night.

Cheeks had five rebounds for the Colonials (6-7). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while finishing 4 of 11 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line, and added three steals. Kahliel Spear shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Josh Cohen finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Flash (3-10). Saint Francis also got 16 points and two steals from Landon Moore. Ronell Giles Jr. also had 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.