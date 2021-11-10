Charleston Southern routs Johnson & Wales (NC) 118-71

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Tahlik Chavez scored 13 points and had six assists as Charleston Southern rolled past Johnson & Wales (NC) 118-71 on Tuesday night.

Deontaye Buskey, Kalib Clinton, Taje’ Kelly and Claudell Harris Jr. also scored 13 points for the Buccaneers. Clinton posted seven rebounds.

Nathan Meshida had 17 points for the Wildcats. Jaylen Dibble added 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com