CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Claudell Harris Jr. led Charleston Southern with 20 points and secured the victory with a jumper in the lane with 36 seconds remaining as the Buccaneers defeated High Point 72-70 on Wednesday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Harris shot 7 for 21 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Buccaneers (10-20). Tyeree Bryan scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. RJ Johnson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Buccaneers stopped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

The Panthers (14-17) were led in scoring by Jaden House, who finished with 24 points. High Point also got 13 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Zach Austin.

Charleston Southern will play top-seeded UNC Asheville in the next round on Friday.

