NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)C.J. Kelly scored 18 points, Ithiel Horton hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and UCF defeated Oklahoma State 60-56 on Friday night in the Bahamas Championship.

A 3-pointer by Horton gave the Knights a 55-54 lead with 3:51 remaining in overtime. Later, he made 1 of 2 free throws for a 58-56 lead with 18 seconds to go. The two-point lead stood up when Oklahoma State missed twice at the rim – one of them a block by C.J. Walker – and John-Michael Wright missed a jumper. Kelly made two free throws with less than a second remaining for the final margin.

The Cowboys used an 11-0 run to take charge in the first half, leading by as much as 15 points. Their halftime lead was 28-17. Oklahoma State would lead by 15 again – 34-19- before UCF rallied. The Knights led for only 6:22, including overtime.

Taylor Hendricks added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (3-1).

Moussa Cisse led Oklahoma State (2-2) with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Avery Anderson had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Kalib Boone added 10 points.

Central Florida shot 30.5% from the field, slightly better than Oklahoma State’s 29.3%.

It was the first meeting between the two future Big 12 opponents.

On Sunday, UCF will play the winner of the DePaul-Santa Clara game that was played later Friday night. Oklahoma State gets the loser between DePaul and Santa Clara, also on Sunday.

