Central Connecticut defeats St Francis (NY) 78-59

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Tre Mitchell had 13 points off the bench to lift Central Connecticut to a 78-59 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Wednesday.

Karrington Wallace had 13 points and seven rebounds for Central Connecticut (2-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Ian Krishnan added 13 points and Nigel Scantlebury had 11 points.

Yaradyah Evans had 10 points for the Terriers (2-2, 2-2).

