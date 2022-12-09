NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Nigel Scantlebury finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Central Connecticut beat Dartmouth 59-50 on Friday night for its first win of the season.

Kellen Amos scored 11 points and added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-9). Jay Rodgers also scored 11.

Cade Haskins led the way for the Big Green (4-7) with 12 points and six rebounds. Dartmouth also got 10 points and six rebounds from Ryan Cornish. Dusan Neskovic also put up nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.