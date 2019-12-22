Carver helps Old Dominion snap eight-game skid

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Aaron Carver scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor and grabbed 16 rebounds as Old Dominion snapped its eight-game losing streak, rolling past Maryland-Eastern Shore 76-52 on Sunday.

A.J. Oliver II had 13 points and seven boards for the Monarchs (4-9). Jason Wade added 12 points.

Old Dominion put up 46 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Ty Gibson had 17 points for the Hawks (1-13), who lost their third straight game.

The Hawks shot just 34% overall and 24% from 3-point range (5 of 21). Old Dominion shot 44% overall and 44% from distance (7 of 16).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.