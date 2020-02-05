Closings
Carvacho's double-double leads Colorado St. past Fresno St.

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Nico Carvacho led five players in double figures with 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Colorado State beat Fresno State 80-70 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Stevens scored 13, Kendle Moore and Adam Thistlewood added 12 apiece and David Roddy 11.

The Rams (17-8, 8-4 Mountain West Conference) took the lead (4-3) for good on Carvacho’s jumper with 18:10 left before halftime. They led 42-30 at intermission and were up by double digits most of the second half.

A 9-2 Bulldogs run got them within 71-65 with 2:57 remaining on Niven Hart’s 3-pointer. Colorado State then scored six straight to maintain safe distance. The Rams have won three straight and eight of their last nine.

Hart scored a career-high 29 points for Fresno State (8-15, 4-8). New Williams scored 13 and Nate Grimes 10 with 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs had their two-game win streak snapped.

