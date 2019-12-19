Caruso leads Santa Clara past San Jose State 89-84

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Guglielmo Caruso scored 25 points to lead five players in double figures as Santa Clara held on to beat San Jose State 89-84 on Wednesday night.

Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos (11-2) who have won three in a row. Trey Wertz, DJ Mitchell and Tahj Eaddy scored 10 points apiece. Wertz led the team with nine assists.

The Broncos took a 41-26 advantage into the break but Christian Anigwe and Zach Chappell rallied the Spartans (3-9) in the second half, pulling to five points on a Chappell 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Chappell led the Spartans with 20 points and six assists. Seneca Knight added 15 points and Anigwe and Ralph Agee added 13 points each.

