Carter’s basket lifts Long Beach St over UC Riverside in OT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Freshman Joshua Morgan tossed in 17 points and Michael Carter III hit a jumper with 2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Long Beach State over UC Riverside 65-63 on Saturday.

Morgan sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor and added eight rebounds and four blocked shots for the Beach (9-17, 4-6 Big West Conference). Sophomore Chance Hunter pitched in with 14 points, Carter scored 12 off the bench and Colin Slater had 11 points and four steals.

Callum McRae scored a rebound basket for the Highlanders (14-13, 4-7) with 1 second left in regulation to force overtime. UC Riverside grabbed the lead in the extra period on two Dominick Pickett free throws, but Hunter hit a pair at the foul line and added a 3-pointer to give Long Beach State a 62-59 lead with 1:49 left. UC Riverside battled back to knot the score at 63 on a Khyber Kabellis layup with 25 seconds to go. The Beach ran the clock down before Carter launched his game-winner.

Arinze Chidom, McRae and Pickett all scored 14 for UC Riverside. Chidom added 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Long Beach State shot 45% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range (4 of 10). The Beach made 13 of 19 free throws. UC Riverside shot 48% overall, 40% from distance (10 of 25) and made 5 of 9 at the foul line.

