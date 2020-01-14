Carter lifts Ark.-Pine Bluff past Alabama St. 61-56

Live Now
NCAA Basketball
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Marquell Carter made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 19 points to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 61-56 on Monday night.

Dequan Morris added 10 points for the Golden Lions (3-12, 2-1 Southwest Athletic Conference), who held the Hornets to 37% shooting from the field (20 of 54).

Tobi Ewuosho scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Alabama State (2-15, 1-3) and D.J. Heath added 11 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Southern on Saturday and Alabama State plays at Alabama A&M on Saturday.

