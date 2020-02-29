Carey, Pickett lift Siena to 52-50 victory over Marist

NCAA Basketball
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Donald Carey had 16 points and Jalen Pickett scored 14 and hit a jumper with less than a second remaining to lift Siena to a 52-50 victory over Marist on Friday night, stretching the Saints’ winning streak to seven games.

Carey buried 6 of 9 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for Sienna (17-10, 13-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Pickett sank 5 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and added five rebounds and five assists.

Sienna dominated the first half and took a 33-18 lead into intermission. But Marist whittled away at the lead until Matthew Herasme hit a 3-pointer to pull the Red Foxes even at 50 with 24 seconds left to play. Following a Siena timeout, Pickett nailed his game-winner.

Tobias Sjoberg came off the bench to score 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting for the Red Foxes (7-20, 6-12). Jordan Jones finished with 12 points, while Herasme scored 11.

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Siena defeated Marist 70-57 on Jan. 24.

