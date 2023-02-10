JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Kyle Cardaci’s 16 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Marist 67-56 on Friday night.

Cardaci shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (10-13, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaylen Murray scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Isiah Dasher shot 1 of 2 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (8-15, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Kam Farris added 14 points for Marist. In addition, Isaiah Brickner finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Saint Peter’s visits Manhattan and Marist travels to play Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.