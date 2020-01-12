Canisius gets first MAAC win beating Saint Peter’s 72-68

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Malik Johnson scored 15 points and Majesty Brandon contributed 14 points off the bench and Canisius earned its first conference win beating Saint Peter’s 72-68 on Sunday.

Jordan Henderson’s jump shot with 1:15 left gave the Peacocks a 68-67 lead. But Johnson made a pair of foul shots with 37 seconds to go and Brandon sank 3 of 4 from the line in the final 18 seconds. The Peacocks turned it over twice and missed two shots in the final minute.

Jordan Henderson scored 11 for Canisius (6-10, 1-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Scott Hitchon 10.

Doug Edert led Saint Peter’s (5-8, 2-2) with 13 points off the bench and Dallas Watson – also off the bench – scored 11. Daryl Banks III also scored 11. Saint Peter’s starters narrowly outscored its bench 35-33.

—

