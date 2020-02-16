Camper posts double-double, Siena downs Manhattan

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP)Manny Camper had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lift Siena to a 65-52 win over Manhattan on Sunday, the Saints’ 12th straight home victory.

Jalen Pickett had 10 points and eight assists for Siena (13-10, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sammy Friday IV added 10 points. Elijah Burns had seven rebounds.

Manhattan totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Pauly Paulicap had 12 points and three blocks for the Jaspers (11-12, 7-7). Elijah Buchanan added 11 points. Tykei Greene had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Saints evened the season series against the Jaspers with the win. Manhattan defeated Siena 81-69 on Jan. 12. Siena faces Iona at home on Wednesday. Manhattan faces St. Peter’s at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.