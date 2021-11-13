Campbell to get full Cameron experience vs. Duke

Players from No. 9 Duke have found out what many past Blue Devils teams have learned.

They’re going to have everyone’s attention.

So that could make for some interesting stretches when Campbell visits Duke on Saturday night at Durham, N.C.

“You’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” Duke’s Paolo Banchero said, recognizing that the Blue Devils didn’t easily put away Army until a late-game run Friday night. “So we’re going to come out with more energy (against Campbell) definitely and try and prove that we can bring that effort from the jump.”

The game is the final segment of a four-game, two-day event called the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase.

This will be the second of five straight home games for Duke (2-0), which topped Army 82-56.

“For our guys to recognize that that’s how everyone is going to come,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, emphasizing the value that stems from these games early in the season.

So the Hall of Fame coach will have an eye on how his team responds on the second leg of games on back-to-back nights.

“We’re not playing one week and then another week and then another week,” Krzyzewski said. “The rapidity of high-level performance is a difficult thing to teach. Our performance was good, but it wasn’t at the level I would like.”

Wendell Moore Jr. notched a triple-double against Army. The co-captain had a career-high 19 assists and committed just one turnover. It marked just the third triple-double for a Duke player in Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons as coach.

Moore credited his teammates with boosting his confidence.

“They have instilled so much confidence in me over this preseason,” Moore said. “I feel like I can do anything with them behind me.”

Duke also had a key player, Banchero, limited in terms of minutes played. Partly because of first-half foul trouble, he logged only 26 minutes, so he should be relatively fresh for a game coming about 24 hours later.

Campbell defeated Hartford 68-67 on Friday afternoon at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium. For the Camels, the Duke game will have a different vibe when they show up for their second game at the venue in a collision of in-state teams.

“I’m pretty certain that Cameron feels a little different when it’s packed,” Campbell coach Kevin McGeehan said. “The gym is going to feel quite different when there are students breathing down your neck like they do.”

Duke’s defense is also bound to create pressure on the Camels. In the Army game, the Blue Devils were credited with 14 steals, contributing to 21 turnovers by the Cadets.

Campbell (2-0) wiped out a 10-point hole to overcome Hartford. In the waning seconds, the Camels used a defensive stop to secure the win.

“I thought there was some toughness for sure in the second half that really helped us,” McGeehan said after his team withstood a second half that had seven lead changes.

There’s an afternoon game in the arena with Army taking on Hartford. Even though Saturday’s games happen to pit Friday’s winners against each other and Friday’s losers in the other game, the matchups for both days were predetermined.

–Field Level Media