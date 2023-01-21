NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Jay Pal scored 16 points and Ricky Clemons’ game-winning shot at the buzzer carried Campbell to a 78-76 overtime win over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

Pal also added 11 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (8-12, 3-5 Big South Conference). Anthony Dell’Orso added 13 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Devon Dunn was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-5) were led by Claudell Harris Jr., who recorded 22 points. Taje’ Kelly added 16 points and seven rebounds for Charleston Southern. RJ Johnson also had 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Campbell visits High Point and Charleston Southern visits Winthrop.

