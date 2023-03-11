ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Juana Camilion scored 22 points, Ketsia Athias had the first triple-double in program history, and Iona defeated Manhattan 73-60 on Saturday to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament for the second time.

Iona (26-6), the top seed in the conference tournament for the first time, continued to dominate MAAC competition, winning three tournament games after going 18-2 in the regular season. The Gaels made their only other NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016.

Athias, a 6-foot-2 senior center, had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Camilion made 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point distance. She had six rebounds and five steals. Kate Mager hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Thoranna Hodge-Carr added 10 points.

After leading 29-27 at halftime, the Gaels made their first eight shots of the third quarter – seven of them with an assist – while Manhattan made only 2 of 8. Manhattan made only two free throws in the first five minutes and Iona led 43-27 before Marina Cenis finally hit a jumper for the Jaspers.

By quarter’s end, Iona had made 12 of 14 shots with 10 assists and outscored Manhattan 30-13 to lead 57-38. The Gaels, second nationally in 3-point percentage, made four of their last five shots, all from 3-point distance. For the game, they shot 42% from distance and 57% overall.

Brazil Harvey-Carr scored 12 points, Dee Dee Davis 11 for the Jaspers (16-17). Off the bench, Helena Galunic and Bella Nascimento scored 10 points each.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half. Iona battled back from a slim 15-13 deficit after one quarter and built a 27-23 lead late in the second. The Gaels led 27-25 at halftime.

Sixth-seeded Manhattan had won five in a row since losing to Iona 59-53 on Feb. 23.

