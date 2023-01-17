RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Flynn Cameron scored 25 points, Jamal Hartwell II added 23 and UC Riverside defeated Cal Poly 83-78 in overtime on Monday night.

Cameron added five rebounds and six assists for the Highlanders (13-6, 6-1 Big West Conference). Hartwell made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range. Kyle Owens had 15 points.

Trevon Taylor led the way for the Mustangs (7-11, 1-5) with 21 points. Kobe Sanders added 15 points and six assists. Chance Hunter had eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. UC Riverside visits UC Davis while Cal Poly hosts UCSD.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.