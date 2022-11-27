TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Devan Cambridge scored 14 points and Warren Washington scored 14 making all five of his shot attempts and Arizona State beat Alcorn State 76-54 on Sunday.

After Dominic Brewton made two foul shots to bring the Braves within 48-43 with 10:06 left, Arizona State (6-1) proceeded to outscore Alcorn State 28-11 the rest of the way to secure the win.

Frankie Collins scored 11 points and reserve Alonzo Gaffney scored 10 for the Sun Devils. Arizona State saw 10 players enter the scoring column.

The Sun Devils overcame 6-for-25 (25%) shooting from 3-point range making 20 for 27 from the foul line.

Reserve Dekedran Thorn scored 19 points shooting 5 for 8 from 3-point range, fellow reserve Brewton scored 13 and Jeremiah Kendall grabbed 10 rebounds for the Braves (3-4).

Arizona State entered having won five of six for the fourth time in the last 13 seasons. Three of those teams (2012-13: 8-1; 2013-14: 6-1; 2017-18: 11-0 and 2018-19: 7-0) went on to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Sun Devils start Pac-12 Conference play when they travel to Boulder, Colorado to face Colorado on Thursday and then return home to face Stanford on Dec. 27.

