DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Trey Calvin had 23 points as Wright State topped Oakland 75-64 on Saturday night.

Tanner Holden had 19 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (14-10, 11-4 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tim Finke had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Blake Lampman had 16 points for the Golden Grizzlies (16-7, 9-3). Jamal Cain added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Townsend also had 11 points.

