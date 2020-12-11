California Baptist tops Saint Katherine College 93-47

NCAA Basketball
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Reed Nottage tied his career high with 26 points as California Baptist easily defeated Saint Katherine College 93-47 on Thursday night.

Nottage shot 11 for 13 from the floor.

Elijah Thomas had 13 points and 10 rebounds for California Baptist (2-2). Malik Wade added seven rebounds. Gorjok Gak had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Kamron Fleming had 14 points for the Firebirds. Jesus Hernandez Jr added 10 points.

