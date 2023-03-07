LAS VEGAS (AP)Tre Armstrong scored 23 points to lead California Baptist past Abilene Christian 69-62 on Tuesday in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Armstrong shot 6 for 10 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Lancers (17-15). Riley Battin scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Wildcats (13-17) were led by Damien Daniels, who recorded 16 points and six assists. Hunter Jack Madden added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.